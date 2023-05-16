A man working as an ATM security guard in North Hollywood was injured after being shot with a paintball gun Monday night, authorities said.

The attempted robbery was reported around 10:30 p.m. at Whitsett Avenue and Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, pulled up to a gas station at the intersection with what appeared to be bullet holes in his car windows, video from the scene showed.

The victim’s car was damaged during the ordeal on May 15, 2023. (RMG News)

An ATM security guard speaks to LAPD officers after he was apparently shot with a paintball gun in an attempted robbery on May 15, 2023. (RMG News)

The security guard is treated at the scene by Los Angeles firefighters on May 15, 2023. (RMG News)

The victim told police that he was shot at with a black paintball gun by five suspects who then got away in a gray four-door sedan.

No property or money was taken.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the man for a cut on his neck, video from the scene showed.

The LAPD reportedly found marbles inside the victim’s vehicle, but they have not confirmed what exactly the victim was struck with.

No arrests have been made, police said.