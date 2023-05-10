A North Hollywood man was arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related overdose death of a 19-year-old man in Glendale in 2021, authorities announced this week.

The overdose death occurred in Dec. 2021 when Tevan Gevorkian and a friend unknowingly ingested fentanyl, according to a news release from the Glendale Polie Department. Both men suffered a medical emergency after taking the powerful synthetic opioid. Medical personnel were unable to save Gevorkian. His friend was taken to the hospital and eventually recovered.

While the cause of the 19-year-old’s death was known, Glendale Robbery and Homicide detectives did not know where the drugs came from.

During the course of a 16-month long investigation, detectives were able to trace the fentanyl to 23-year-old Heriberto Galvan. Personnel with Glendale PD arrested Galvan and worked with special agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency to indict the 23-year-old.

Galvan was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and multiple weapons charges, authorities said.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of Tevan Gevorkian. I had the pleasure of meeting Tevan’s father. I learned of a life cherished by his family and numerous members of the Glendale community,” Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid said in the release.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.