North Hollywood man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for possessing multiple guns, ammunition in mall

A North Hollywood man who was arrested for possessing five guns and more than 300 rounds of ammunition as a felon was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Tigran Zmrukhytyan, 29, was stopped for attempting to shoplift clothes in the Macy’s department store in the Glendale Galleria on Dec. 18, 2020, when security guards and Glendale Police Department officers discovered he had “a duffel bag full of guns and ammunition,” the DOJ said Thursday in a press release.

“When he was detained, Zmrukhtyan had a .380-caliber handgun tucked into his waistband with one round in the chamber and six bullets in the magazine. Inside the duffel bag, officers found four additional firearms, some already loaded, as well as high-capacity magazines loaded with bullets,” the release said.

Zmrukhtyan, who “had been convicted of 19 felonies, including the 2016 burglary of a Burbank gun store during which he stole 10 firearms,” was barred from possessing weapons or ammunition, the DOJ added, and he pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

“[Zmrukhtyan’s] conduct in this case was not an aberration,” prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum. “For more than a decade, [Zmrukhtyan] has engaged in a streak of criminal activity that has seemingly worsened with each conviction.”

Jail records show that Zmrukhtyan was released into FBI custody on Feb. 23, though he did not appear in an online search of federal inmates.