North Hollywood man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver: LAPD

A 55-year-old North Hollywood man is dead after he was struck by a van while he was walking across the street Saturday night.

The man, whose identity police are withholding pending notification of kin, was hit by a dark van at 9:43 p.m. while he was crossing Oxnard Street mid-block east of Farmdale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division.

The driver of the van continued westward down Oxnard Street without stopping to help the pedestrian or identifying themselves, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon, but the LAPD is seeking information about the driver of the van.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information that leads to the driver’s identification, capture and criminal conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Davis at 818-644-8032. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.