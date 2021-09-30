North Hollywood motorhome bust leads to ‘ghost gun’: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department released these images on Sept. 30, 2021, showing a “ghost gun” discovered while officers searched a stolen motorhome in North Hollywood.

Police recovered an unregistered and untraceable gun when searching a stolen motorhome in North Hollywood Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were responding to reports of illegal parking near Cahuenga Boulevard and Califa Street about 8 a.m. when they saw a motorhome without license plates and with a covered vehicle identification number, police said.

Once officers got the VIN from the motorhome’s occupant, 31-year-old Ryan Andres, they discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen, police said.

Police detained Andres, who was on probation, and searched the motorhome, where they said they found narcotics and a “ghost gun” — a weapon that can be created at home from easy-to-assemble parts that do not carry serial numbers like most guns, according to the gun control advocacy group Brady.

Andres was arrested, and on Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an assault weapon, police said.

“The men and women of Operations-Valley Bureau are committed to reducing incidents of violence by removing firearms from prohibited possessors in all our valley neighborhoods and communities,” LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said in a statement.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 818-754-8300, or call 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.