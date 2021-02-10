North Hollywood private school vaccinated its teachers despite county protocols

The Wesley School, a private academy in North Hollywood, has been able to get COVID-19 vaccinations for its teachers through what an announcement described as a “special program,” despite current Los Angeles County health department rules that say teachers are not yet eligible.

School leaders wrote of their efforts in an email to parents — to reassure them that they were not putting staff at risk as the school gradually expands its in-person services to students.

“Many parents have expressed concern for the well-being of our teachers in these challenging times,” the administration stated in a communication sent out Tuesday. “Therefore, we wanted to share that through a special program for essential workers and educators, all Wesley employees who wanted to be vaccinated were able to take advantage of an offer last week and received their first dose.”

“As you can imagine,” the update continued, “this is incredibly significant for our faculty and staff as we continue with our return to school rollout.”

