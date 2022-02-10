North Hollywood stabbing spree sends multiple people to hospital

Los Angeles police are investigating after a man stabbed multiple people at two separate crime scenes Thursday.

The incident began around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 7900 block of Broadleaf Avenue in Panorama City. A spokesman for the LAPD told KTLA that a man stabbed his father at the apartment complex and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The man eventually abandoned the stolen car, which was recovered by police. Inside the car officers found blood from an undetermined source which led to dogs being called to help in the search for the suspect.

Shortly after the man ditched the stolen vehicle, he was spotted trying to break into another vehicle at a cigar lounge on the 12000 block of Oxnard Street in North Hollywood.

Two employees and the owner of the business confronted the man which led to an altercation that resulted in all three being stabbed by the suspect, officials said.

One of the employees stabbed the suspect in what police are calling an act of self-defense.

Two of the employees of the cigar lounge were transported to the hospital for treatment while the other was treated and released on scene. Their conditions, as well as the condition of the man’s father, is unclear at this time.

The suspect was also hospitalized for treatment of his injuries suffered during the altercation with the employees. He’s described only as a man in his 40s and his condition is unclear.