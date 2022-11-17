A section of the northbound 405 Freeway is closed in Torrance amid a shooting investigation Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a person being shot, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was later waiting for officers on 182nd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, but it is unclear if the person was struck or transported to a hospital.

The CHP shut down the northbound side of the highway from the Western Avenue exit to the Crenshaw Boulevard exit, officials said.

It is unknown how long the freeway might be shut down.

Check back for updates on this developing story.