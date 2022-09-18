A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation.

The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties could see between 0.5-1.5 inches of rain, with the inland Santa Lucia Mountains possible seeing more than two inches.

The interior regions were expected to see significantly less precipitation.

The National Weather Service initially reported that Ventura and Los Angeles counties could see a slight chance of a light rain or drizzle, but by Sunday afternoon NWS meteorologists determined that was unlikely.

Rain amounts Central Coast, but the far interior of San Luis and Santa Barbara Counties will see much lower amounts. Also it's now looking like LA and Ventura Counties will likely not see any rain. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zuKVSiQUQe — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 18, 2022

Even without any rainfall, temperatures will likely be below normal as the system passes through the area, NWS said.

With the dropping temps, the NWS encourages people to check the tire pressure and windshield wipers on their vehicles, clear up any clogged gutters or drains, and decide whether or not to cover or bring any outdoor plants inside.

To track this storm system and find your local forecast, click here.