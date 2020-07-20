Wildfires prompt air quality warnings in rural areas of northern, central California

CalFire San Luis Obispo tweeted this image from the Mineral Fire on July 15, 2020.

Authorities are warning of poor air quality in central and northern parts of California due to wildfires in rural areas.

An air quality alert is in effect Monday for most of the San Joaquin Valley due to smoke from the Mineral Fire in Fresno County west of Coalinga.

The fire has grown to more than 44 square miles and is 49% contained.

In the northeastern region of the state, the Hog Fire west of Susanville covers 9 square miles of Lassen County.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense smoke advisory for Lassen and parts of Plumas and Sierra counties.