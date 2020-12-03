Northridge attorney charged after being found with child porn images, video

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A Northridge man who works as an attorney has been charged after he was found to be in possession of more than 600 images of child pornography, officials said on Thursday.

Paul Ezzat Hanna, 45, is also facing a felony count for possession of sadomasochistic child or youth pornography, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Hanna was arrested on July 23, but posted $100,000 bail and was released from jail.

He was allegedly in possession of videos of child sexual abuse at the time, officials said. The criminal case against Hanna was filed on Aug. 11 and he is being arraigned Thursday.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted as charged.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Regional Task Force, officials said.