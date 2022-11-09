A three-car crash in Northridge injured four people Wednesday morning, two of whom had to be extricated from their vehicles.

The crash in the 17700 block of West Plummer Street was reported shortly after 8:35 a.m., according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Footage from the scene showed numerous firefighters working to access at least one person by shearing the roof off of a vehicle.

The four people were taken to area hospitals, one in critical condition, one in serious condition, one in moderate condition and one in fair condition.

Their ages and genders have not been released.

Plummer Street was closed near White Oak Avenue amid the rescue efforts.