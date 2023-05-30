Managers at Northridge Hospital are asking for help in identifying a male patient who was transported there earlier this month.

The man was found unconscious on the sidewalk near homes in the 18900 block of Runnymeade Street in Reseda on May 17, a hospital spokesperson said.

He had no documentation or evidence to help medical personnel identify him.

The hospital describes the patient as a white male between 50 and 60 years old, 5 feet tall and 139 pounds with blue eyes and grayish/light brown hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call 747-242-7317 or 747-242-7866.