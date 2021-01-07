Northridge mom hospitalized while pregnant with 6th son dies of COVID-19 before holding baby

30-year-old Ashley Gornick-Gomez of Northridge is seen with her sons.

Loved ones are mourning the loss of 30-year-old Ashley Gornick-Gomez of Northridge, who was 37 weeks pregnant with her sixth son when she was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Gornick-Gomez, a mother of six and a nurse at a Van Nuys congregate care facility, was taken to Kaiser Permanente hospital in Woodland Hills after she had difficulty breathing, family members said.

“She didn’t want to go anywhere near the hospitals because she thought, ‘I’d rather save that extra bed for someone that really needs it,'” her husband Wilber Gomez said. “We had to force her.”

A photo shared by Ashley Gornick-Gomez’s family shows her sixth son, Corey.

Doctors performed an emergency cesarean section and delivered a healthy baby boy on Dec. 20. But the mom and son were separated immediately.

“What kills me right now is that she didn’t even have a chance to hold baby Corey,” Gomez said.

The following day, her condition worsened as she developed infections, pneumonia and fever, ultimately losing her fight, her family said.

“Friday night she had a fever of 109, organs were failing,” her mom Veronica Gornick said. “And so we got to spend all of Saturday with her.”

The family says Ashley worked with COVID-19 patients but was careful to protect herself with personal protective equipment.

“I’m in shock because she was very protective, wearing the mask, all the PPEs,” her mom said.

The six sons of Ashley Gornick-Gomez are seen in a photo provided by family members.

She leaves behind six boys, the eldest being 11-year-old Ryan, followed by Jacob, Zachary, Maverick, Jordan and Corey, who is just over two weeks old.

“I really loved how she dealt with work and always found some time in her day to help us with either school or have some time to hang out with us. She always found a way in her day to make ours better,” Ryan said. “I would call her a hero and a savior to those she took care of.”

“When I have some trouble with some stuff, mama helped me,” 8-year-old Zachary added.

Ashley’s mother added, “Her boys meant the world to her. She loved her boys so so much.”

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the family’s expenses.

“She was our Wonder Woman basically, our superhero,” Gomez said.