Norwalk man charged with voter fraud, accused of casting ballot for dead mom in 3 elections

A Norwalk man is facing voter fraud charges after prosecutors say he cast ballots in several elections using the name of his mother, who had died years earlier.

Caesar Peter Abutin, 55, pretended to be his mother in three elections between October 2012 and November 2014, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

In each of the elections, Abutin claimed to be his 67-year-old mother, who had died in July 2006, prosecutors said. Abutin also cast votes using his own identity.

Such voter fraud charges are rarely filed in L.A. County and often are hard to prove, but officials said Abutin’s repeated pattern of voting using a long-deceased relative’s ID raised alarm bells. The deceptive practice was discovered after an investigation by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder and the district attorney’s office.

