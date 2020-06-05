Live Now
Norwalk shooting leaves man dead

The intersection of Elmhurst Drive and Longworth Avenue is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

An investigation was underway Friday morning after a fatal shooting in Norwalk left a man dead, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Elmhurst Drive around 2:45 a.m. after receiving a call for a medical rescue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They arrived to find a man unresponsive in the street, at the intersection of Elmhurst Drive and Longworth Avenue.

The man was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the shooting did not appear to be gang related.

No information on a suspect was available, and the weapon used in the shooting remains outstanding.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or visit the website.

