Officials are floating the idea of adding new toll roads to Los Angeles freeways.

An anticipated study from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expected to show that drivers should pay up if they want to enter certain freeways. Officials said such a program could help ease up traffic in the heavily congested region.

Metro is considering the program called congestion pricing, which suggests motorists pay a fee on the highways. The cost could depend on how far a commuter drives, entry to certain neighborhoods or business districts.

The next step would be seeking input from the public and use that feedback to help design a pilot project, come up with ways to give people better travel options and low-income assistance programs.

In an independent report on the matter, the UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies estimated that 13% of households might be unduly burdened by freeway tolling in California due to low incomes and travel habits.

Michael Manville of the institute said funds from such a program would raise a lot of revenue that “can and should” be used to help low income drivers and travelers to make sure they aren’t adversely affected by the tolls.

The plan is still in the early stage, with a forecasted opening in 2028.

Metro officials plan to make a recommendation to the board early next year before additional studies are done.