Notable speakers help Junior League award $35K in scholarships to foster youth

The Junior League of Los Angeles celebrated female foster youth on Saturday in West Hollywood.

This year’s Civic Leadership Forum, held at BOA Steakhouse, awarded $35,000 in scholarships to foster youth and featured notable panelists and speakers.

The event featured appearances by poet Marquesha Babers, Laker legend Byron Scott and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“Decisions we make are going to impact many,” Barger said.

The keynote address was delivered by KTLA anchor Chris Schauble, who shared his own journey as an adoptee.

“I am betting on you. They don’t have your fire. They don’t know what you’ve been through. Just know that you’ve got this,” he said.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 5, 2022.