Investigators have released photographs of the door plug that detached from an Alaska Airlines flight headed from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California on Friday night, terrifying passengers and forcing the jet to make an emergency landing.

Images released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Monday show the door plug tangled in tree branches and vines in a residential area near Portland where it was located on Sunday.

“NTSB investigators are currently examining the door plug and will send it to the NTSB Materials Laboratory in Washington, DC for further examination,” the Safety Board posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was found in a residential area near Portland, Oregon on Jan. 7, 2024. (NTSB)

Investigators will examine the plug, which is 26 by 48 inches (66 by 121 centimeters) and weighs 63 pounds (28.5 kilograms), for signs of how it broke free from the jetliner.

Alaska Flight 1282 departed Portland International Airport shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday and was airborne for about 20 minutes when passengers reported hearing a “loud boom” and saw a gaping hole in the Boeing 737 Max 9’s cabin.

One passenger told KTLA that a woman and her son were seated in the row next to the hole and the boy’s shirt was sucked off his body.

The plane’s pilot immediately descended and returned to PDX where the flight landed safely. None of the 171 passengers and six crew members were seriously hurt, officials said.

Alaska Airlines immediately grounded its fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9’s and the FAA ordered the grounding of 171 of the 218 Max 9s in operation, including all those used by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, until they can be inspected.

Early Monday, Alaska Airlines was forced to cancel 20% of all flights, 141 in all. United canceled 221 flights, or 8% of its total flights scheduled for Monday.

Also Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration approved guidelines for inspecting the door plugs on other Max 9 jets and repairing them, if necessary. That move should speed the return to service of 171 planes that the FAA grounded under an emergency order Saturday.

The Boeing jetliner that suffered the inflight blowout was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights.

Alaska Airlines decided to restrict the aircraft from long flights over water so the plane “could return very quickly to an airport” if the warning light reappeared, Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said Sunday.

Homendy cautioned that the pressurization light might be unrelated to Friday’s incident in which a plug covering an unused exit door blew off the Boeing 737 Max 9 as it cruised about three miles (4.8 kilometers) over Oregon.

Homendy said she didn’t have details about a Dec. 7 incident, but that it came on again during a flight on Jan. 3 and after the plane landed on Jan. 4 — the day before the blowout.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun called for a companywide webcast to talk about the incident with employees and senior leadership on Tuesday.

“When serious accidents like this occur, it is critical for us to work transparently with our customers and regulators to understand and address the causes of the event, and to ensure they don’t happen again,” Calhoun wrote in a message to employees Sunday. “This is and must be the focus of our team right now.”

Two Max 8 jets crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people. All Max 8 and Max 9 planes were grounded worldwide for nearly two years until Boeing made changes to an automated flight control system implicated in the crashes.

The Max has been plagued by other issues, including manufacturing flaws, concern about overheating that led FAA to tell pilots to limit the use of an anti-ice system, and a possible loose bolt in the rudder system.