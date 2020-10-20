NTSB to vote on probable cause of Conception boat fire that killed 34 off Santa Cruz Island

The burned-out shell of the Conception which caught fire near Santa Cruz Island. (Ventura County Fire Department via Los Angeles Times)

Federal authorities are expected to vote on what likely sparked a fire aboard a scuba dive boat last year that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Cruz Island.

The pre-dawn blaze aboard the Conception is one of California’s deadliest maritime disasters.

The Conception was carrying 33 passengers on a Labor Day weekend scuba diving expedition near an island off Santa Barbara. The fire broke out while passengers were sleeping and quickly swept through the vessel.

It prompted both criminal and safety investigations into the Sept. 2, 2019, tragedy that claimed the lives of the 33 passengers and one crew member.

A preliminary investigation found that five crew members were asleep in the wheelhouse and there was no roving watch.

The National Transportation Safety Board will vote Tuesday on their investigation’s findings, the fire’s probable cause and any recommendations that could potentially prevent further incidents.