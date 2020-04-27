Breaking News
Watch live: L.A. Mayor Garcetti holds briefing on city’s COVID-19 response
Number of coronavirus cases in O.C. tops 2,100 after weekend surge

A Caltrans sign warns motorists on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim to not gather in crowds as the threat of coronavirus disease increases on March 14, 2020. (DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

After a surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, Orange County’s total case count hit 2,126 Monday — up more than 500 from a week ago.

Orange County saw its biggest two-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases so far over the weekend, reporting 123 — a daily record for the county — on Saturday and 105 on Sunday, county data show. Public health officials reported 54 new cases of the virus on Monday.

Despite the steady increase — 282 new coronavirus infection cases have been reported in the last three days alone — the county did not report any new fatalities on Monday, leaving the death toll at 54.

Officials also reported that 157 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with 62 of them in intensive care. To date, 26,347 people countywide have been tested for coronavirus.

