Number of coronavirus deaths in L.A. County climbs to 1,793

A man wears a face mask as he walks along the Venice Beach boardwalk on the day Los Angeles County reopened its beaches, which had been closed due the coronavirus pandemic, on May 13, 2020, in Venice, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The number of coronavirus-related deaths climbed to 1,793 in Los Angeles County Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths and another 1,073 people who have tested positive for the virus, bringing the county’s total to 37,303 cases.

The majority of those who died most recently were over the age of 65, and most had underlying health conditions.

So far, 92% of all L.A. County residents who have died of COVID-19 have had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

And despite earlier predictions, local hospitals have been able to operate below capacity.

There were 1,648 people hospitalized for the respiratory illness across the county’s hospitals on Saturday, 26% of them in intensive care units and 20% on ventilators. A total of 5,784 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county so far.

“We will all need to continue to work together on this, including practicing physical distancing and wearing our cloth face coverings when we are around other people,” the county’s public health director Barbara Ferrer said in a written statement. “These actions work – they protect you, they protect others, and they save lives.”