Nurse assaulted at downtown Los Angeles bus stop dies of injuries

A nurse who was badly injured after being attacked at a transit bus stop near Union Station has died of her injuries, her employer announced Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by this news,” officials with L.A. County-USC Medical Center said in a statement. “Sandra Shells will forever be remembered for her compassionate care and unmatched dedication to her patients and her community throughout her 38-year career at LAC+USC.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has called for a full investigation into Thursday’s assault at downtown’s Union Station, arguing that essential workers who are already working in tough conditions during the pandemic deserve a “more safe and stable environments.”

In a statement, fellow County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who also serves as chair of the Metro Board of Directors, said she also wants to create an “enhanced safety plan for riders and staff” on Metro vehicles “so we can prevent tragic incidents like this from happening again.”

“As a frontline essential worker, she helped save countless lives throughout the pandemic and it is a heartbreaking loss to lose a hero,” Solis added.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a homeless man was arrested not far from the station and booked for investigation of attempted murder.