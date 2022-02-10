Nurse at Cedars-Sinai wins tickets to Super Bowl after being named ‘Fan of the Year’

Amanda Filimon is a nurse at Cedars-Sinai and was named the Los Angeles Rams’ Fan of the Year. (Cedars-Sinai Medical Center)

A nurse at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is headed to the Super Bowl after being named the Los Angeles Rams’ Fan of the Year.

Amanda Filimon works as an operation room nurse at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, but in her personal life she’s thinks of herself as an L.A. Ram superfan.

Originally from the Midwest, Filimon grew to love the Rams when they called St. Louis, Missouri their home, according to a news release from the hospital. She and her husband happened to move to Los Angeles the same year that the Rams packed up and went west and her love for the team only intensified.

So much so that her husband entered her in a contest in hopes of her being named the team’s fan of the year.

The contest was for veterans of the United States military. Filimon is a veteran of the Army, Cedars-Sinai said.

Much to her own surprise, but maybe not as shocking to those around her, she won. The reward for being named fan of the year? Tickets to see her team in Super Bowl LVI.

To gear up for the big game, she said she’s been attending pregame events and trying her best to get some sleep, although she admits that’s been a struggle.

With only a few sleeps left until the big day, she’ll need all the energy she can get if she wants to cheer the Rams to victory.

A victory she believes will be a “beautiful Hollywood ending.”

