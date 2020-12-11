Nurses at 3 SoCal hospitals allege understaffing, aggressive rationing of PPE

Nurses and other health care workers at three Southern California hospitals say management was “alarmingly unprepared for the pandemic.”

The staff at Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Riverside Community Hospital and West Hills Hospital and Medical Center allege staff have been getting sick and there has been understaffing, aggressive rationing of PPE, insufficient coronavirus testing and other issues, according to union SEIU Local 121.

They authorized their bargaining team to call an unfair labor practice strike “if deemed necessary,” the union said.

“Those of us on the front lines of this pandemic have witnessed not only the ravages of the disease, but also the chaos manufactured by the hospital’s unwillingness to listen to our recommendations,” said Erin McIntosh, a nurse at Riverside Community Hospital.

Megan Telles reports from West Hills for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 11, 2020.