Amid thunderstorms and heavy rain, the National Weather Service on Sunday issued flash flood warnings for San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The alerts went into effect at about 3:30 p.m., and they’ll remain in place until 9:30 p.m., the NWS said.

Those areas, as well as Orange County, are also under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Affected areas for the floods include Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley, as well as Lost Horse-Keys Village.

Meanwhile, the storm is also expected to impact Anaheim, Riverside, Ontario, Corona, Orange, Chino, Yorba Linda, Chino Hills, Perris and Norco.

Officials said up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen already, and another half an inch is possible, creating “life-threatening” flash floods.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the NWS said.

