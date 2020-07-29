NWS: Heat wave to bring possible record-breaking, triple-digit temps to SoCal through weekend

The National Weather Service warned of hot, dry conditions and elevated fire danger as a heat wave is expected to send temperatures soaring throughout Southern California beginning Thursday.

Highs into the triple digits are forecast in valley and foothill areas through Saturday, while the Antelope Valley could reach 106 degrees.

Coastal and mountain areas will be slightly cooler, ranging from 85 to 95 degrees across the region, forecasters said.

San Bernardino and Riverside are expected to hit 105 and 104 degrees respectively on Thursday, and 106 degrees Friday, while sizzling temperatures of around 120 degrees are anticipated in Palm Springs on both days.

“Some records temps could be challenged or broken,” NWS tweeted.

Friday will likely be the warmest day of the heat wave, but the hot weather will linger through the weekend.

🌡️ Okay everyone, here we go again… blistering temps are in store for the remainder of the week, with Friday the hottest day. Some records temps could be challenged or broken. 🌵

Reminder: Excessive Heat Warnings & Heat Advisories are in effect Thu AM–Sat PM.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/i488ovKPZ6 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 29, 2020

The forecast of blistering temperatures prompted the weather service to issue excessive heat warnings in all desert areas, and advisories in all valleys and mountain areas below 5,000 feet. Those will be in effect between 11 a.m. Thursday and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Because of the potential for heat-related illnesses from the dangerous conditions, the weather service advises staying inside at an air conditioned location. Whenever outdoors, people should wear lightweight clothing and seek the shade; physical activities, such as exercise, should be done during the coolest times of the day.

Everyone is urged to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

And as always, forecasters issued a reminder not to leave children, seniors or pets in a hot vehicle.

Beat the heat and check the backseat. Dangerously hot conditions are possible through Saturday. Avoid the midday sun and stay hydrated. #LAHeat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2nIyrZtBkv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 29, 2020

A combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures and single-digit humidity also prompted officials to warn of elevated, near critical fire weather in inland areas.

“Use extra caution with potential fire sources!” the weather service stressed.