NWS: Sunday was ‘one of the hottest days’ ever recorded in Southern California

The sun sets behind power lines in Los Angeles on Sept. 3, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday’s heat wave broke all-time high temperature records in some areas.

But even where the broiling temperatures didn’t set all-time records, the conditions were unbearable for many and marked the hottest conditions in years.

The National Weather Service called Sunday “one of the hottest days since official weather records began across much of Southwestern California.” Officials noted the heat peaked in the afternoon, but cooling overnight was minimal.

Woodland Hills made national headlines with a 121-degree reading that marked the hottest temperature ever recorded at an official National Weather Service station in Los Angeles County.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.