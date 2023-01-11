Although the rains have passed – at least for now – high surf and strong currents remain along the Southern California coast.

Waves as big as 10 to 15 feet high with large swells are expected until Thursday morning, prompting a small craft advisory in all coastal waters, the National Weather Service announced.

The largest waves are expected to hit the west-facing beaches of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, however all coastal areas are likely to see waves of 6 to 10 feet.

“Large, breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore,” an NWS alert said.

The big waves are accompanied by a high rip current risk that peaks on Wednesday before ending that night.