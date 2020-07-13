O.C. Board of Education to tell schools social distancing isn’t necessary for students and masks could be ‘harmful’

The Orange County Board of Education is set to meet Monday to push for the reopening of campuses without many of the widely recommended coronavirus safety protocols.

Ahead of the 6 p.m. meeting, the board released a document of recommendations for reopening schools, saying that social distancing among students is “not necessary” and wearing masks is difficult to implement and “may even be harmful.”

“Because of the established link between social-distancing and child harm, we cannot support extraordinary efforts aimed at social-distancing at school,” the board said.

Masks are also mandated statewide by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

While the guidelines did not recommend reducing classroom capacity, officials did call for regular temperature checks and good hygiene practices.

The board’s push has prompted plans for a protest outside the county’s education department in Costa Mesa at 5 p.m. Monday.

Health and education officials across the country have been warning that reopening schools for in-person instruction would be dangerous and could result in increased coronavirus transmission.

In neighboring Los Angeles County, L.A. Unified School District announced Monday that in-person classes will not resume when the school year begins Aug. 18 as the county experiences skyrocketing numbers of coronavirus infections.

The O.C. board members said that while closing schools in late March was “reasonable at the time,” continuing the closures would have “disastrous implications for children, their families and community.”

The board called distance learning “an utter failure,” describing disparities among students in their access to technology and frustration experienced by both parents and teachers.

The O.C. board bases the recommendations on guidance by the American Academy of Pediatrics that claimed children “may be less likely to become infected and to spread infection” since they’re less likely to present serious COVID-19 symptoms.

“Children play a very minor role in the spread of Covid-19. Teachers and staff are in greater danger

from one another – from all other adults, including parents – than from children,” the board’s recommendation document reads.

In announcing the continued closure of L.A. schools, District Superintendent Austin Beutner said there’s not enough research to back up claims that children are less likely to carry the virus, and said the reason why fewer children are testing positive is because they’re not frequenting high-spread places.

On July 1, the O.C. Health Care Agency and the O.C. Department of Education released a guide with best practices for reopening schools. It recommended working to resume in-person instruction, complemented by online learning options, and called for cloth face coverings for all staff, with students “encouraged” to use the masks as well.

Those guidelines were made using the state’s guidance document, which recommends reduced classroom capacity, face coverings and physical distancing.

The O.C. Board of Education said that their guidelines apply for students of all ages between kindergarten and 12th grade, but they are only recommendations and not rules. The board does not set policies for the county’s districts.

Information on how to join Monday’s O.C. school board meeting can be found here.