O.C. Board of Education to sue Newsom over statewide school mask mandate

California students won't be allowed on campus in the fall if they refuse to wear masks, under state guidelines released in July,

The Orange County Board of Education — which last year unsuccessfully sued Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen schools — has voted to challenge him again over a state mandate requiring K-12 students to wear masks in classrooms and other indoor campus facilities, saying the rule is a burden on children.

In a 4-0 closed-session vote, the board approved a legal challenge that targets the governor’s emergency rule-making powers, which includes the recent school mask mandate issued as California schools are fully reopening for in-person learning against a troubling coronavirus uptick fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Reading from an approved press release, the board’s counsel called the governor’s and executive agencies’ use of emergency decreesa violation of “constitutional and statutory law,” calling the latest student mask rule a burden that “compounds the harm to California’s children previously caused by prior school closures and unwarranted masking requirements,”

The board did not present any data as evidence of any adverse effects of masking on children, or acknowledge public health studies that have shown masking reduces the spread of the virus.

