O.C. Board of Supervisors is expected to approve majority Latino district for 1st time

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lou Correa, now a U.S. congressman representing Santa Ana, was Orange County’s last Latino supervisor, winning election in 2004.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Lou Correa, now a U.S. congressman representing Santa Ana, was Orange County’s last Latino supervisor, winning election in 2004.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Nearly a third of Orange County residents are Latino, but the powerful Board of Supervisors has not had a Latino member in 15 years.

One reason is the way the district boundaries have been drawn. An east-west line divides Santa Ana and heavily Latino sections of Anaheim into two different districts.

On Tuesday, the board is expected to approve a majority Latino district for the first time, in a once-in-a-decade redistricting process following the national census.

The board has whittled down the options to three proposed maps, all of which create a majority Latino district as well as a district encompassing many Asian American voters.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News