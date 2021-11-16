O.C. Board of Supervisors is expected to approve majority Latino district for 1st time

Lou Correa, now a U.S. congressman representing Santa Ana, was Orange County’s last Latino supervisor, winning election in 2004.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Nearly a third of Orange County residents are Latino, but the powerful Board of Supervisors has not had a Latino member in 15 years.

One reason is the way the district boundaries have been drawn. An east-west line divides Santa Ana and heavily Latino sections of Anaheim into two different districts.

On Tuesday, the board is expected to approve a majority Latino district for the first time, in a once-in-a-decade redistricting process following the national census.

The board has whittled down the options to three proposed maps, all of which create a majority Latino district as well as a district encompassing many Asian American voters.

