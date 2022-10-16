Those looking to use a bus in Orange County this week might be out of luck.

The Orange County Transportation Authority on Sunday announced that the union that represents maintenance employees ended negotiations, prompting a likely strike that will begin at midnight.

“OCTA remains committed to reaching a resolution and is willing to meet with the union, Teamsters Local 952, at any point today, tomorrow and in the future,” the OCTA said in a statement.

OCTA Chairman Mark Murphy, who also serves as mayor of Orange, said in the statement that the agency “made every effort to avoid a strike, understanding the grave impacts it causes to the thousands of passengers who depend on OC bus as their only means of travel.”

“We have offered the union a fair and competitive deal that rewards our maintenance employees for the great work they perform. For the sake of our riders, we hope the union would reconsider its position and come back to the table,” Murphy added.

The union voted to approve a strike on Wednesday after failing to come to an agreement on health and wage issues, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“They’re saying to the public, ‘we worry about you and we care about your safety,’ but this time around, they don’t want to take care of the very people that take care of these buses,” Eric Jimenez, secretary-treasurer for Local 952, told the Times.

For information, visit octa.net.