O.C. coronavirus cases swell 60% in 2 days, to 152

Confirmed coronavirus infections in Orange County have soared by 60% over the last two days, health officials said.
The COVID-19 case count hit 152 on Tuesday — up from 125 on Monday and 95 the day before that, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Although cases have been rising steadily, no deaths have been reported.
Most of the patients — 87 — are between the ages of 18 and 49. The number of men who have tested positive in the county, 89, continues to outpace the number of women, 63.
Countywide, 2,159 people have been tested so far.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.