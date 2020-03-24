O.C. coronavirus cases swell 60% in 2 days, to 152

A sign explaining the closure of the Huntington Beach Pier amid the coronavirus outbreak is seen on March 24, 2020. (Credit: Michael Heiman / Getty Images)

Confirmed coronavirus infections in Orange County have soared by 60% over the last two days, health officials said.

The COVID-19 case count hit 152 on Tuesday — up from 125 on Monday and 95 the day before that, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Although cases have been rising steadily, no deaths have been reported.

Most of the patients — 87 — are between the ages of 18 and 49. The number of men who have tested positive in the county, 89, continues to outpace the number of women, 63.

Countywide, 2,159 people have been tested so far.

#OC, today’s COVID-19 testing and case count figures have been updated on our website, https://t.co/GrmR7ne0Be. Experiencing symptoms? Stay home while you’re ill. Need to seek medical care? Call your health care provider first so appropriate precautions can be taken. #OCCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/zEHKiMLSbz — Health Care Agency (@ochealth) March 24, 2020