O.C. couple starts fundraiser to help out-of-work restaurant workers across the country

An Orange County couple started a grassroots fundraiser, dubbed “86 Restaurant Struggle,” to help their out-of-work employees, along with restaurant workers across the country.

Andrew and Lauren Gruel, owners of Slapfish, say they have distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars but need more donations to help those unemployed as restaurants remain shuttered. A GoFundMe page they set up had raised more than $290,000 as of Wednesday night.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 13, 2021.