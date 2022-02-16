O.C. D.A. Spitzer made racist comments in case involving Black defendant, memo alleges

An Orange County prosecutor who was fired last week previously wrote a memo detailing racist comments he alleged his boss, Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer, made while discussing the case of a Black murder defendant, according to copies of the internal documents obtained by The Times.

At a meeting of top prosecutors on Oct. 1, Spitzer said that he knows many Black men who date white women to get “themselves out of their bad circumstances and bad situations,” former prosecutor Ebrahim Baytieh alleged in a memo dated Dec. 3.

Spitzer was discussing the case of a Black man, Jamon Buggs, charged with fatally shooting two people, allegedly because of jealousy over an ex-girlfriend, who is white, according to the memo.

Spitzer fired Baytieh, who was once a close advisor, last week, citing an investigation into whether Baytieh withheld evidence from defense attorneys in a different murder case.

