Nearly a year ago, James Alvarez lost his pregnant wife after she was struck and killed by a drunk driver in Anaheim.

Today, Alvarez is keeping his spirits high as he celebrates his first Father’s Day with his baby girl.

“She gives me the strength that I need to carry on. She’s my everything right now,” Alvarez said about his daughter. “After the tragedy that I went through, I was able to take all the bad and hopes and make something good out of it.”

