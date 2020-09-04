O.C. Democratic leader faces backlash after sharing post praising Ho Chi Minh on Facebook

Vuong “Tom” Nguyen, a former South Vietnamese soldier, leads a group of protesters in Orange County’s Little Saigon. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

An Orange County Democratic Party leader has learned the perils of sharing social media posts praising dead communist leaders.

On Sunday, Jeff LeTourneau, vice chair of the county’s Democratic Party, shared a Facebook post that glorified Ho Chi Minh, the former communist leader of Vietnam.

The post drew immediate criticism from politicians from both parties, including from those who represented Orange County’s politically active Vietnamese American community, which was built on a bedrock of refugees from communism and the Vietnam War.

On Wednesday, LeTourneau resigned from his position during a special meeting of the Democratic Party of Orange County.

