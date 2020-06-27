O.C. Democrats condemn ‘racist’ comments by John Wayne, call for airport to drop his name

A statue of John Wayne at the John Wayne Airport is seen in this undated photo. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County’s Democratic Party is hoping sundown is on the horizon for the Duke.

This week, officials passed an emergency resolution condemning film legend John Wayne’s “racist and bigoted statements” made decades ago and are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop his name, statue and other likenesses from the international airport.

The resolution also asked the board “to restore its original name: Orange County Airport.”

“There have been past efforts to get this done and now we’re putting our name and our backing into this to make sure there is a name change,” said Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County.

