O.C. deputies fatally shoot knife-wielding man after hours-long standoff in Lake Forest, authorities say

Orange County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man early Thursday in Lake Forest after an hours-long standoff, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m., nearly three hours after deputies responded to the 24000 block of Calle Vecindad for reports of a truck that had struck multiple parked vehicles.

Deputies found a man locked in the truck with a knife, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The man allegedly refused to leave the vehicle for several hours as deputies tried to speak with him by calling his cellphone.

The Sheriff’s Department’s crisis negotiation team also responded to the scene and talked with the man, authorities said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.