O.C. deputy accused of filing false report under trainee’s name, forging victim’s signature

Charges have been filed against an Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy accused of filing a false police report on a stolen license plate case, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Chad Matthew Renegar, 30, was charged with one count of filing a false police report and one count of perjury, both felonies, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Renegar is an 8-year veteran of the agency and also served as a field training officer. He was placed on administrative leave following accusations that he filed the fraudulent report under his trainee’s name and forged the victim’s signature back in 2019.

On May 16 of that year, Renegar was assigned to work as a field training officer for a newly assigned patrol deputy in Rancho Santa Margarita, according to the DA’s office.

The pair responded to a report from a woman that her license plate had been stolen. They had her sign a California Highway Patrol form to report the stolen license plate, even though it had been taken in Santa Monica, a city in Los Angeles County and therefore outside the agency’s jurisdiction, the release stated.

The report was later rejected by a sergeant, who cited the theft’s out-of-county location, prosecutors said.

Renegar instructed the trainee to change the crime’s location to the city of Rancho Santa Margarita, but she didn’t do that, according to the DA’s office.

The defendant then allegedly typed the report under the trainee’s name, filled out a second CHP form with Rancho Santa Margarita as the location, and forged the woman’s name.

If convicted as charged, Renegar faces a maximum sentence of 4 years and 8 months in prison.

“Maintaining trust and accountability between law enforcement and the communities they are sworn to protect has never been more important,” Orange County DA Todd Spitzer said in the release. “Dishonesty among the ranks of our law enforcement jeopardizes that trust and it will not be tolerated.”

Renegar’s arraignment is scheduled to take place on March 24.