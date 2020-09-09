O.C. deputy allegedly took theft suspect’s bank card, gave it to son for use: DA

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced a charge against an Orange County sheriff’s deputy who allegedly took the bank card of a theft suspect and gave it to her son nearly two years ago.

Angelina Cortez, 41, has been charged with a felony count of filing a false police report, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 19, 2018, Cortez was with a training officer when the two were dispatched to a report of a man stealing wine and batteries from a 7-Eleven store in San Clemente.

She’s accused of putting the credit or debit card in her uniform shirt pocket and — instead of booking it into evidence — gave it to her son, the release stated. He allegedly used it.

“The public has an absolute expectation that their law enforcement officers will carry out their duties lawfully,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the release. “When laws are broken by the very people who are sworn to uphold them, the public trust is eroded and society as a whole suffers. The entire criminal justice system relies on the trust that those sworn to uphold the law are following it themselves.”

Cortez, who was placed on administrative leave, is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 18. If convicted, she faces a possible maximum prison sentence of three years.