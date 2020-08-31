O.C. deputy who beat Black man placed on administrative leave amid separate criminal probe

A deputy is seen on dashcam video punching a public drunkenness suspect during an encounter in Stanton on Aug. 19, 2018.

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was caught on video beating a Black man has been placed on administrative leave amid an unrelated investigation and is being criminally investigated, sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

Braun would not disclose the matter of the internal investigation into Deputy Michael Devitt.

“Due to an ongoing internal criminal investigation, we are not commenting further at this time,” Braun said in an email.

Dashcam footage showing Devitt beating Mohamed Sayem made national headlines when it surfaced in 2018. Authorities said Sayem was intoxicated and sleeping in his car in a parking lot in Stanton when a group of deputies confronted him in mid-August of that year.

