Orthopedic surgeon David Payne, 66, of Irvine was sentenced to 33 months in prison for accepting more than $315,000 in illegal payments, bribes, and kickbacks for performing spinal surgeries at a corrupt Long Beach hospital that has been shut down.

He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and to surrender the $316, 597 he received in illegal payments.

Payne was convicted on March 3 of conspiracy, honest services wire fraud, and use of an interstate facility in aid of bribery.

The owner of the Long Beach Pacific Hospital, Michael Drobot, conspired with Payne and other doctors, chiropractors, and marketers to pay kickbacks and bribes in return for patient referrals to the hospital for spinal surgeries and other medical services.

Drobot paid Payne up to $15,000 for each spinal surgery that he performed at the hospital. They allegedly covered up the bribes by disguising the payments as marketing services and fees.

In the final years of the scheme, it garnered more than $500 million in medical bills for spinal surgeries that involved kickbacks.

Pacific Hospital was sold in 2013, ending the kickback scheme.

More than 20 people involved in the scheme, including Drobot and multiple doctors, have been convicted for their involvement.

“Bribe schemes like [Payne’s] cause an insidious harm that lingers for years, leaving victim-patients wondering whether their surgeries were necessary or whether the unethical doctors and hospital executives who treated them as commodities also agreed to implant substandard medical hardware in their bodies,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.