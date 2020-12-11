O.C. EMS system ‘may collapse’ amid spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, health official warns

An Orange County health official on Thursday sounded the alarm on the area’s health care system, saying that the EMS system “may collapse” after an overwhelming increase in the number of area patients infected with COVID-19.

The county has already been experiencing record levels of hospitalizations, with capacity in intensive care units exceeding 85%.

In a memo to hospitals and ambulance providers sent Thursday morning, Dr. Carl Schultz, the director of emergency medical services for the Orange County Health Care Agency, warned of an increasingly dire situation in the region.

“The health care system in Orange County is now in crisis, resulting from an overwhelming increase in the number of COVID infected patients … ambulance EMTs are waiting hours just to transfer patients from their vehicles to emergency department,” Schultz wrote in the memo. “At the current rate of deterioration, the EMS system may collapse unless emergency directives are implemented now.”

Dr. Clayton Chau, the county’s health officer, discussed the situation at an afternoon news conference held after the memo was sent.

“We need to make sure that all of the hospitals are aware that there are cases of people who need emergency services that are sitting in the ambulance for more than an hour, and that we would be transferring them to the next hospital, just to make sure that everybody’s understanding and prepares,” Chau said.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Dec. 10, 2020.