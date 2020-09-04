O.C. expected to enter state’s 2nd COVID-19 tier within days, officials say

Even as cases statewide start to stabilize, reported COVID-19 deaths in Orange County topped 1,000 this week as fatalities continue to rise throughout the state in response to the summer surge of coronavirus infections.

On average, people who succumb to the disease die 28 days after being infected, said Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert. As new infections continue to decline, deaths also will fall off in the weeks ahead.

Orange County’s total pandemic death toll reached 1,018 reported deaths on Thursday. Dr. Margaret Bredehoft, the county’s deputy director of public health services, called the number “a tragic milestone.”

Despite the grim number, Orange County health officials said that if coronavirus case rates continue to fall, the county could transition to the state’s less-restrictive red tier on Sept. 8. That would allow more businesses to resume indoor operations, though health officials cautioned that they would keep a close eye on those operations.

