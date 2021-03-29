O.C. Fair now hiring season workers in anticipation of summer return

If you’re looking for a seasonal job this summer, the Orange County Fair may have a position for you.

Seasonal workers are needed to help create and manage the 2021 O.C. Fair, which is slated to resume this summer after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that we got the green light to plan for the 2021 OC Fair – WE'RE HIRING! Seasonal jobs are posted at https://t.co/mfsGAYJmhC with many more to come. #nowhiring #ocjobs #orangecounty #summerjob #ocfair pic.twitter.com/WmDtu67snx — ocfair (@ocfair) March 29, 2021

Available jobs include building exhibits, ticket takers, administrative assistant and customer service representative, the OC Fair and Event Center said in a news release. The positions are seasonal, part-time and also include opportunities in departments such as parking and security, maintenance, landscape crew and janitorial.

Perks of working at the O.C. Fair include free admission, the option to purchase discounted tickets for friends and family and the chance to win an employee scholarship.

The seasonal jobs are posted at ocfair.com/jobs and are available for people 16 and older. Officials said hiring has begun for several jobs, with other start dates staggered toward the O.C. Fair, July 16-Aug. 15. Virtual interviews and orientations will be in place during the hiring process.

Employees will be required to follow all COVID-19 and other precautions for the safety of guests and staff.

This year’s fair, themed “Time for Fun,” will be held at the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa beginning July 16 through Aug. 15. Health measures that will be taken during the fair include capacity limits and restrictions on daily attendance, as well as fewer concession stands, rides and shopping vendors to allow for physical distancing. Additionally, tickets must be purchased in advance.

For more information or to apply, visit ocfair.com/jobs or call the human resources department at 714-708-1563, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.