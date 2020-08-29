O.C. Fair opens food drive-thru at fairgrounds in Costa Mesa

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the O.C. Fair in Costa Mesa this year, the first time since World War II. But organizers found a way to still offer popular menu items to the public.

The fair set up a drive-thru, with offerings from Hawaiian Chicken Bowl, Juicy’s Funnel Cakes, Dippin’ Dots, Cathy’s Cookies and Hot Dog on a Stick.

Through Sept. 27, the drive-thru will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Attendees don’t need to pay an admission charge.

Businesses will only take to-go orders from customers in their vehicles, and there is no parking available, fair organizers noted.

People can enter through Gate 1 from Fair Drive and drive to Lot G.

