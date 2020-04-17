O.C. Fire Authority mourns sudden death of retired engineer

Ken Caley is seen in an image provided by the Orange County Fire Authority.

The Orange County Fire Authority is in mourning Friday following the sudden death of a retired firefighter.

Ken Caley began his career in 1980 and retired after 38 years of service, a Fire Authority tweet stated.

Caley died Wednesday night at the age of 59 due to complications from the novel coronavirus, family members told the Orange County Register.

“We had some good days and some bad days,” his daughter, Michelle Caley told the Register. “We thought that he had turned a corner where it looked like it was getting a little bit better.”

Caley had been in a medically induced coma at Mission Viejo’s Mission Hospital when he died, the Register reported.

“Please keep your thoughts and prayers with the Caley family,” the Fire Authority tweeted.

Caley is survived by his wife and two daughters.

