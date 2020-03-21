O.C. firefighter tests positive for coronavirus; county’s cases rise to 65

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Orange County firefighter at Station 4 In Irvine has tested positive for COVID-19 as the total number of cases in the county rose to 65.

The Orange County Fire Authority has placed 24 other firefighters who associated with the sick firefighter into self-isolation.

“A firefighter has tested positive and had contact with up to 24 firefighters,” said Fire Chief Brian Fennessy. “He is actually feeling better.”

The firefighter had no known contact with anyone who had tested positive.

